Kadhalikka Neramillai Review: A Beautiful Waste of a Half-Told Story

Kadhalikka Neramillai is an ambitious attempt to explore contemporary relationships, single parenting challenges, societal expectations, and personal aspirations. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film has all the elements needed for a compelling romantic drama but falls short in delivering an emotionally immersive experience. While it features strong performances from certain actors and an engaging premise, its lack of depth in execution leaves it just shy of greatness. Kadhalikka Neramillai is streaming on Netflix from today.

Story

Set between Chennai and Bengaluru, the film follows the journey of Shriya (Nithya Menen), a bold architect who defies her conservative family by marrying Karan. However, her dreams of love are shattered when she discovers his infidelity, leading to their separation. Wanting to embrace motherhood on her own terms, she opts for IVF with the support of her cousin, Ashwini. This decision causes a fallout with her mother, adding an emotional conflict to her journey.

On the other hand, structural engineer Siddharth "Sid" (Jayam Ravi) enjoys a carefree life with his friends in Bengaluru. He is in a relationship with model Nirupama but decides to freeze his sperm under a pseudonym to maintain anonymity. These parallel narratives intertwine in an unexpected yet crucial manner, forming the heart of Kadhalikka Neramillai.

Performances

Jayam Ravi is undoubtedly the film’s biggest strength. His performance as Sid captures the essence of a romantic hero reminiscent of Mani Ratnam’s classic protagonists. He effortlessly carries the film’s emotional weight, making his presence the most memorable aspect.

Nithya Menen, however, struggles to bring the required emotional intensity to her character. Her overconfidence overshadows her performance, making it evident that she hasn’t fully understood Shriya’s internal conflicts. In scenes that demand heartfelt expressions, her portrayal feels surface-level, affecting the film’s emotional connection with the audience.

T J Bhanu, though appearing briefly, leaves a lasting impact. Her role is well-crafted, and she adds much-needed depth to the narrative.

Technicalities

The film’s cinematography and makeup choices bear striking resemblances to O Kadhal Kanmani, especially in some key sequences. While this isn’t necessarily a drawback, it does create a sense of déjà vu rather than originality.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s direction is a mixed bag. While the premise is modern and relevant, the execution falters. Some scenes, particularly those involving Nithya Menen’s character, lack the necessary impact. The film needed stronger directorial intervention in these moments to ensure the audience felt the intended emotional depth.

A. R. Rahman’s music is a highlight, adding a soulful layer to the narrative. His compositions are enjoyable, elevating certain moments despite the film’s shortcomings.

Analysis

Kadhalikka Neramillai had all the ingredients to be a significant film in contemporary Tamil cinema, but it ultimately feels like a wasted opportunity. The story, while modern and engaging, fails to establish a deep emotional connection. The potential to become a film as impactful as O Kadhal Kanmani is evident, yet it never quite reaches that level.

The narration, while mostly engaging, sometimes feels uneven. The peculiar makeup choices and certain sequences evoke memories of Mani Ratnam’s classic. Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi could have taken a more hands-on approach in critical scenes to bring out the depth and realism needed. So much of the story takes a giant leap for no reason, and the challenges of single parenting are not discussed.

Despite its flaws, Kadhalikka Neramillai is worth a watch—if only for Jayam Ravi’s performance and A. R. Rahman’s music. It appeals to the modern generation with its bold themes, but its lack of emotional depth keeps it from being truly remarkable. A film with potential, but not quite there yet.

Rating: 2/5