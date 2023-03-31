Kajal Aggarwal's Comments on Bollywood Industry Spark Debate

Star actress Kajal Aggarwal, who recently appeared in the box-office failure "Ghosty", made headlines for her remarks on Hindi cinema during a recent interview.

While discussing the differences between the South and Hindi film industries, Aggarwal expressed a preference for the ecosystem, values, ethics, and discipline of the South industry, which she feels are lacking in Hindi cinema. This statement sparked a debate on social media, with some people criticizing her for the bold comments and others showing support.

On the professional front, the actress is set to appear in "Indian 2" and Balakrishna's "NBK 108," marking her comeback after giving birth to her son Neil in 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.