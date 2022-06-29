Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti And Rintu Thomas From India Are Invited To Be The Members Of The Oscars Committee 2022…

The prestigious The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a total of 397 artists and executives to join the Oscar organiser's membership ranks. This is the class of the year 2022 and includes popular Indian actors. Kajol from Bollywood, Suriya from Kollywood and filmmaker-writer Reema Kagti are included in the list. Even Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan and Troy Kotsur are also there in the long list. The selection is made based on representation, inclusion and equity according to the official statement. Of the 397 artists, 71 of them are Oscar nominees which include 15 winners.



It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2022. https://t.co/BIpkeYpGPV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 28, 2022

Actors

• Funke Akindele – "Omo Ghetto: The Saga," "Jenifa"

• Caitríona Balfe – "Belfast," "Ford v Ferrari"

• Reed Birney – "Mass," "Changeling"

• Jessie Buckley – "The Lost Daughter," "I'm Thinking of Ending Things"

• Lori Tan Chinn – "Turning Red," "Glengarry Glen Ross"

• Daniel K. Daniel – "The Fugitive," "A Soldier's Story"

• Ariana DeBose – "West Side Story," "The Prom"

• Robin de Jesús – "tick, tick…BOOM!," "The Boys in the Band"

• Jamie Dornan – "Belfast," "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

• Michael Greyeyes – "Wild Indian," "Woman Walks Ahead"

• Gaby Hoffmann – "C'mon C'mon," "Wild"

• Amir Jadidi – "A Hero," "Cold Sweat"

• Kajol – "My Name Is Khan," "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…"

• Troy Kotsur – "CODA," "The Number 23"

• Vincent Lindon – "Titane," "The Measure of a Man"

• BarBara Luna – "The Concrete Jungle," "Five Weeks in a Balloon"

• Aïssa Maïga – "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," "Mood Indigo"

• Selton Mello – "My Hindu Friend," "Trash"

• Olga Merediz – "In the Heights," "Adrift"

• Sandra Kwan Yue Ng – "Echoes of the Rainbow," "Portland Street Blues"

• Hidetoshi Nishijima – "Drive My Car," "Cut"

• Rena Owen – "The Last Witch Hunter," "The Dead Lands"

• Jesse Plemons – "The Power of the Dog," "Judas and the Black Messiah"

• Sheryl Lee Ralph – "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit," "The Distinguished Gentleman"

• Renate Reinsve – "The Worst Person in the World," "Welcome to Norway"

• Marco Rodriguez – "El Chicano," "Unspeakable"

• Joanna Scanlan – "After Love," "Notes on a Scandal"

• Kodi Smit-McPhee – "The Power of the Dog," "Let Me In"

• Suriya – "Jai Bhim," "Soorarai Pottru"

• Anya Taylor-Joy – "The Northman," "Last Night in Soho"

Writers:

• Zach Baylin – "King Richard"

• Henry Bean – "The Believer," "Deep Cover"

• Pawo Choyning Dorji* – "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

• Michael Grais – "Cool World," "Poltergeist"

• Ted Griffin – "Ocean's Eleven," "Ravenous"

• Ryusuke Hamaguchi* – "Drive My Car," "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy"

• Jeremy O Harris – "Zola"

• Sian Harries Heder* – "CODA," "Tallulah"

• Mike Jones – "Luca," "Soul"

• Reema Kagti – "Gully Boy," "Gold"

• Adele Lim – "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Crazy Rich Asians"

• Craig Mazin – "Identity Thief," "The Hangover Part II"

• Margaret Nagle – "With/In," "The Good Lie"

• Takamasa Oe – "Drive My Car," "Beautiful Method"

• Alex Ross Perry – "Her Smell," "Listen Up Philip"

• Adam Rifkin – "Giuseppe Makes a Movie," "Small Soldiers"

• Jordan Roberts – "Big Hero 6," "3, 2, 1…Frankie Go Boom"

• Katie Silberman – "Booksmart," "Isn't It Romantic"

• Randi Mayem Singer – "Tooth Fairy," "Mrs. Doubtfire"

• Jon Spaihts – "Dune," "Doctor Strange"

• Małgorzata Szumowska – "Never Gonna Snow Again," "Elles"

• Mark A. Victor – "Cool World," "Poltergeist"

Filmmakers

• Newton Aduaka – "One Man's Show," "Ezra"

• Andrew Ahn – "Fire Island," "Spa Night"

• Bruno Villela Barreto – "Four Days in September," "The Kiss"

• Mariano Barroso – "Ants in the Mouth," "Ecstasy"

• Rolf de Heer – "Charlie's Country," "Bad Boy Bubby"

• Jeferson Rodrigues de Rezende – "The Malê Revolt," "Bróder!"

• Pawo Choyning Dorji* – "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

• Blessing Egbe – "African Messiah," "Iquo's Journal"

• Briar Grace-Smith – "Cousins ," "Waru"

• Reinaldo Marcus Green – "King Richard," "Monsters and Men"

• Ryusuke Hamaguchi* – "Drive My Car," "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy"

• Sian Harries Heder* – "CODA," "Tallulah"

• Gil Kenan – "City of Ember," "Monster House"

• Amanda Kernell – "Charter," "Sami Blood"

• Mary Lambert – "The In Crowd," "Pet Sematary II"

• Blackhorse Lowe – "Chasing the Light," "5th World"

• Nalin Pan – "Last Film Show," "Samsara"

• Jonas Poher Rasmussen* – "Flee," "Searching for Bill"

• Isabel Sandoval – "Lingua Franca," "Apparition"

• Amy Seimetz – "She Dies Tomorrow," "Sun Don't Shine"

• Rachel Talalay – "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting," "Tank Girl"