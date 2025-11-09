‘Kalivi Vanam’ set for Nov 21 release, spreading a powerful message on forest conservation

Carrying the profound message “Vrukscho Rakshati Rakshitaha” — meaning “When we protect trees, they protect us” — the upcoming film Kalivi Vanam highlights the importance of preserving forests against the backdrop of rural Telangana. Directed and written by Raj Narendra, the film stars Raghu Babu, Sammeta Gandhi, Vijayalakshmi, Bithiri Sathi, Balagam Satyanarayana, Mahendra Nath, Satish, Sri Charan, and Ashok, with Nagadurga making her debut as the female lead.

Produced by Mallikarjun Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy under the AR Productions banner, Kalivi Vanam has completed its production and is set for a theatrical release on November 21. The film’s trailer and poster were recently unveiled by senior journalists, receiving warm appreciation.

Actor Sammeta Gandhi shared that the film captures the deep connection between forests and human life, praising the producers for their dedication to realistic filming in Jagtial’s forests. Music director Madeen S.K expressed confidence that audiences will be emotionally moved by the film’s soulful storytelling and music.

Director Raj Narendra described Kalivi Vanam as a family-friendly film that blends entertainment with environmental awareness. Emphasizing that cinema can be both educational and engaging, he encouraged parents and children to watch together and absorb the film’s message about respecting nature.

Kalivi Vanam is scheduled to hit theatres on November 21.