‘Kalki 2898 AD’ themesong amplifies excitement ahead of premiere

The highly anticipated magnum opus "Kalki 2898 AD" is making waves just days before its release, scheduled for June 27, 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has garnered immense buzz for its stellar cast and intriguing storyline.

In a move that has heightened anticipation, the makers have unveiled a new song from the film, "Theme of Kalki." Sung by Kaala Bhairava, with music composed by Santosh Narayan and lyrics penned by Oscar winner Chandrabose, the song is a soulful ode to Lord Krishna. The divine melody and compelling lyrics perfectly encapsulate the film's essence, offering a mesmerizing auditory experience.

The song's launch was nothing short of spectacular, taking place in Mathura, the revered birthplace of Lord Krishna. The event featured a hundred dancers performing on the temple stairs, creating a breathtaking visual display. Adding to the grandeur, actress ShobanaChandrakumar, who portrays Mariam in the film, joined the dancers, enhancing the performance's allure.

"Kalki 2898 AD" boasts an ensemble cast, including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, and Prabhas, alongside Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. With such a powerhouse of talent and a captivating new song, the film promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. As the release date approaches, excitement among audiences and cinephiles is at an all-time high, eager to witness this epic unfold on the big screen.