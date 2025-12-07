Kalyan Chakravarthy set to make a powerful comeback after 35 years

Have you recognised the man in the viral first-look poster? Once celebrated as one of Tollywood’s most handsome heroes, he hails from a respected film family and won over audiences with his natural charm. But at the peak of his career, he stepped away from the arc lights to care for his ailing father. Now, decades later, he is returning to the big screen—stronger, sharper, and almost unrecognisable.

The mystery man is none other than Kalyan Chakravarthy, son of producer Trivikrama Rao and nephew of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. A familiar face in the late ’80s and ’90s, Kalyan Chakravarthy rose to prominence through family dramas and supporting roles alongside stars like Chiranjeevi and Rajasekhar. His debut came in 1986 with Attagaru Swagatham, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. He went on to act in films such as Thalambralu, Maya Kodalu Savaal, Inti Dongalu, Jeevana Ganga, Prema Kireetam, and even played a key role in the 1989 Chiranjeevi-starrer Lankeswarudu.

After that, he suddenly vanished from cinema, dedicating his life to caring for his father. The industry assumed he had permanently retired. But fate had other plans.

Kalyan Chakravarthy is now returning in Champion, where his son Roshan plays the lead. Directed by Pradeep Advaitam and starring Anaswara Rajan as the heroine, the film is produced by Swapna Cinema, Anandi Art Creations, Zee Studios, and Concept Films. A period sports drama packed with emotion and grandeur, Champion is set for a Christmas release on December 25.

The makers recently unveiled his first-look poster as “Raji Reddy,” a fierce, commanding character. Fans were stunned—few could immediately recognise the actor, though the face felt familiar enough to spark nostalgia.

With gripping posters, an electric teaser, and chart-topping songs already capturing attention, Kalyan Chakravarthy’s unexpected comeback has added a fresh layer of excitement. After three and a half decades, the former hero is back—this time as a powerful force ready to leave a lasting mark once again.