Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has already crossed the ₹30 crore milestone in just five days, even with a slight slowdown on Monday.

The new film from Dominic Arun, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, has maintained its position in the cinemas on Day 5. Released on August 28, the film had entered positive reviews at the time of its release, accompanied by a good word of mouth. Producer Dulquer Salmaan supports the superhero drama in the lead roles Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen.

Sacnilk has reported that the film has grossed approximately ₹6.65 crore net in India in five days.

Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collections

It has been reported by the trade that Lokah Chapter 1 day 5 earnings an estimated ₹6.65 crore net on Monday, which takes Lokah movie 30 crore mark. A fall after the weekend was anticipated since Chandra movie collection is typically weaker than those on the weekend.

On Thursday, the film opened with a gross of ₹2.7 crore and improved to ₹4 crore on Friday. The film really picked up during the weekend, collecting ₹7.6 crore on Saturday and ₹10.1 crore on Sunday. The Lokah made a great start to its overseas run as well, grossing about ₹65 crore in total over the opening weekend. At its current pace, the film should cross ₹100 crore in the coming days.

Synopsis of Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra

Kalyani Priyadarshan superhero film is the first chapter of a superhero franchise and centres around Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a woman who is called to Bengaluru, from Sweden, by Moothon (voice cast by Mammootty). Sunny (Naslen), a neighbour who takes a liking to her, soon realises that she has secrets that he has never imagined in his wildest dreams. Soon, they are both in danger as Inspector Nachiyappa (Sandy) is on their heels.

The film is a superhero film with a contemporary feel as well as elements from Indian folklore in its approach. The film ends with the setting up of the cinematic universe and Lokah Chapter 1 also has a sequel tease at the end as a new hero is added to the setup.