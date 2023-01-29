Kalyanram to remix Balakrishna's super hit song

Star heroes from well-established film-families always tend to remix the songs of their seniors in the industry. We have the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Sai Dharam Tej remixing songs of their elders like NTR and Chiranjeevi, and then other heroes with no connection also did it. The latest update is that Nandamuri Kalyanram is once again joining this remix gang as he has done earlier.

Prviously, he had done the same for "Pataas" movie, Kalyan Ram took Balakrishna's 'Arey O Samba' song from "Lorry Driver" (1990) and got remixed it. And now for his upcoming film "Amigos" where he is romancing Kannada beauty Ashika Ranganath, the actor is said to have picked up another remix. "Enno Ratrulostayi Gani" is a superhit song from Balakrishna's "Dharma Kshetram" (1992) movie.

As the film is set for February 10th release, currently this song glimpse is going viral and the song was shot in a pretty sensuous way that youths will go crazy about Kannada siren Ashika. Sometimes one remix song is enough to give a high, and sometimes they bring a bad name as well for spoiling the original. Let's see what happens with this.