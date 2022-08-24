Kamal Haasan And Shankar's Indian 2 Shoot Resumes And The Pooja Ceremony Is Held Today

Iconic actor Kamal Haasan's Indian movie which was released in 1996 is a classic one! Being a Shankar directorial, it showcased Kamal in the dual role and made us witness his fight for the country. He is seen killing his own son for the sake of the country and states that India is always first then the family. Sukanya also looked awesome and supports her husband throughout their journey! Now, the makers planned a sequel to this blockbuster movie and a part of the shooting has also been completed. But suddenly a few issues between the director and the production house made the shooting get halted. But now, everything is sorted thus the makers planned to wrap up the remaining part of the shoot soon. Off late, they officially held a pooja event and announced the resume of the Indian 2 shooting. Filmmaker Shankar also made his presence.



On this special occasion, the makers shared the first look poster of Kamal Haasan from the movie on social media yesterday night and announced that the project is on right track. Even Shankar and Kamal Haasan shared the posters on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the posters, the iconic actor also wrote, "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh , #Subaskaran , @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_".

Kamal looked awesome in the old man attire and sported in a white outfit with an intense look! Even the red background also elevated the poster! Shankar also shared the same poster and wrote, "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh , #Subaskaran , @LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies_".

The makers also dropped a few pics from the pooja ceremony… It showcased the crew with filmmaker Shankar along with the clapboard! The makers happily wrote, "#Indian2 Shoot resumes with a Pooja today!"

Well, the prequel of this movie is also known for its ensemble cast and for the sequel too, the makers roped in star actors. Along with Kamal Haasan even Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Sukanya as Amrithavalli (Senapathy's wife), Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Manobala, Sivaji, Guruvayoor, Vinod Sagar, Gulshan Grover, Deepa Shankar, Shyam Prasad and Ranveer Singh (Extended Cameo).

Indian movie is being directed by Shankar and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners.