Kamal Haasan ‘Thug Life’ is hitting sets from this date

Iconic actor Kamal Haasan, fondly known as Ulaganayagan, is actively involved in the production of "Indian 2," directed by Shankar Shanmugam, which is slated for release later this year. Meanwhile, the versatile actor has another major project in the pipeline titled "Thug Life," under the esteemed direction of filmmaker Maniratnam.

According to recent speculations, the inaugural schedule of "Thug Life" is poised to kick off on January 18, 2024, at a college in Chennai. Kamal Haasan, along with other prominent cast members, is set to participate in this schedule, with an official announcement anticipated shortly.

The confirmed ensemble for this significant venture includes Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi. The film is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananthi, under the banners of Raaj Kamal International Films and Madras Talkies.

Udhayanidhi Stalin takes on the role of the movie's presenter, and the acclaimed AR Rahman has been entrusted with the musical composition, promising an extraordinary auditory experience. As excitement builds, fans eagerly await updates on this high-profile project, anticipating another cinematic masterpiece from the collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Maniratnam.