Kamal Haasan To Present '83 in Tamil Version

Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83 based on the events that took place during the 1983 world cup when the Indian cricket team walked away with the winner's title, has generated a lot of interest. The makers dropped the teaser and poster from the movie yesterday and the response has been phenomenal.

Now, while the poster has piqued the interest of the sports enthusiasts and film buffs alike, filmmakers are making a beeline to grab the remake rights while distributors too are going all out to get the rights.

The latest we hear is that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan will present the film in Tamil. The Tamil version of the film will be jointly presented by Kamal's Raajkamal Films International along with Reliance Entertainment and Y NOT Studios.

The news was announced by none other than the Kollywood actor himself. Addressing the media, he said: "I am extremely excited to present the Tamil Version of 83. It's an honour to promote the film that will recreate the moments of an historic moment in Indian cricket history. What was considered impossible was made possible purely due to belief and conviction."

'83 has an impressive strar cast with Bollywood actor Ranveer singh playing the role of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev who led the team to victory as the captain. Speaking about the movie, Kamal said that it was a matter of pride for him to promote a movie which was synonymous with will and conviction.

Deepika Padukone has bankrolled the film '83 along with Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. Kabir Khan has directed '83. The film is expected to hit theatres on April 10 and will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.