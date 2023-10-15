Kamya Punjabi on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestants' likely access to phone

Mumbai: Ex-‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Kamya Punjabi reacted to the buzz that contestants of the reality show this year will likely have access to a phone, and said that it is not going to be easy as there will be a lot of struggle with that.



Hosted by superstar Salman Khan ‘Bigg Boss 17’ is all set to premiere on October 15, but prior to the glitzy launch episode, a mega revelation broke the internet, that contestants might have access to a phone in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. This is the first time in history that the reality show is breaking its own tradition, leaving everyone with so many questions.

Will the phone be accessible to everyone? Are the phones only for favoured contestants? How much access will the contestants have? The list goes on. There are seemingly infinite possibilities that have been added to the outcome of the show that is sure to make all contestants change their strategy, and will make ‘Bigg Boss’ a lot more interesting to watch.

Talking about the same, Kamya shared: “Bigg Boss has been airing for several years now that every contestant comes prepared for it. After continuously watching the previous seasons, they kind of understand, before participation, whether there will be a secret room or not, whether there will be evictions in the first week or not, whether there will be a wildcard entry or not.”

“They make up their strategy, but when the makers of the show then introduce new things like this into the mix, the entertainment level of the show for the audience as well as the contestant is heightened. It’s nice to see something new and something different every year,” said the ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ fame actress.

She further added: “Access to a phone hasn’t been granted for the past 16 seasons, but it is being introduced in the 17th season, so I’m sure that there will be some conditions. I’m sure it’s not going to be easy, I’m sure it won’t be for everyone, it might only be for certain teams that will have won a certain task or something. There will be a lot of struggle with that surely and that will be worth watching.”

It will now be interesting to see what contestants can come up with for accessing phone, how they might use it to gain an advantage and play smarter.

The promo released by the makers also showcases that this season will be a game of ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ will premiere from October 15 on Colors and JioCinema.