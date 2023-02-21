Kangana Drops Her Own Deserved List Of ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023’

It is all known that the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 event was held on Monday night in Mumbai. Bollywood's ace actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Anupam Kher and a few others bagged awards for their blockbuster movies of 2022. But Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and slammed the awards list and penned down her own deserved artists list and shared it on her Twitter page…

Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here's a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022. Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara) Best Actress-Mrunal Thakur ( Sita Ramam) (Cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Her tweet reads, "Awards season is here and nepo mafia is at it again, snatching all awards from the deserving talent. Here's a list of some of those who displayed volcanic artistic brilliance and owned 2022.

Best Actor -Rishab Shetty ( Kantara)

Best Actress-Mrunal Thakur ( Sita Ramam)

Best director- SS Rajamouli ( RRR)

Best supporting actor- Anupam Kher ( Kashmir Files)

Best supporting actress- Tabu ( Drishyaman/Bhool Bhulaiya)

Bolly awards are a big sham … when I get some time from my schedule I will make a list of all those I feel are deserving … thanks".

Kangana also shared her thoughts on Instagram Stories by penning long notes.





































































































Kangana shared a screenshot and wrote, "Jealous of change mangus nepo pappus jinko aaj bhi mummy papa diapers pehnate hai… ha ha… try better PR next time."





































































































Her next Instagram Story reads, "Life of nepo insects use parents name and contacts, do papa jo chaploosi to get work, agar koi self made aaye uska career sabotage kardo. If someone anyone, anyhow survives and complaints about continous harassment they face, unko bikau mafia PR se jealous or mad bolke dismiss aur discredit kardo… yehi yehi toh tumhari kartootein hai that I am determined now to destroy you all. One just can't indulge in the beauty of life when there is so much evil around. Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta says destroying evil is the prime goal of Dharma."



Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she recently wrapped up the shooting of the Emergency movie. Kangana Ranaut is not only the lead actress of this movie but she is also the director and producer for this movie too. Going with the plot details, the movie deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country. The movie will hit the theatres in 2023 as the shooting began a few days back. She is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this movie.

Emergency movie is being directed by Kangana Ranaut and is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners.

Kangana also praised Bollywood's ace lyricist Javed Ali…

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… 🇮🇳 Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha 🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

Sharing Javed Ali's comment on an issue, she wrote, "Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha".

Well, Kangana will next be seen in Chandramukhi 2 movie too…