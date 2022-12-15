Kangana Ranaut Shares The Logo Of Her Production Banner 'Manikarnika Films'…

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut is all busy with a handful of movies. She also turned into a filmmaker with her latest movie 'Emergency' and will also essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it. This 'Dhaakad' actress is also producing the movie under her home banner 'Manikarnika Films'. Off late, she shared the logo of her production house through social media and treated all her fans.



The logo is all amazing as it showcased an animated sight of Ram Mandir and a roaring tiger.

It is all known that a 17-year-old girl faced an acid attack in Delhi on Tuesday. Even Kangana's younger sister Rangoli also faced this sad experience a few years ago. Remembering it, Kangana dropped a long post on her Instagram Stories.













This image reads, "When I was a teenager my sister @rangoli r chandel was attacked with acid by a road side Romeo.... She had to go through 52 surgeries, unimaginable amount of mental and physical trauma.... We as a family were devastated .... I also had to go through therapy because I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me which caused me to cover my face violently in a reflex action every time a biker a car a stranger crossed me .... These atrocities haven't stopped .... Government need to act very strongly against these crimes ....I do agree with @gautamgambhir55 we need to take very strict measures against acid attackers...".

Speaking about Kangana Ranaut's work front, she will be next seen in Emergency, Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru movies. Kangana is not only the lead actress of this movie but she is also the director and producer for this movie too. Going with the plot details, the movie deals with true events that unfolded in 1975 and it will also reveal the truth behind the imposition of Emergency in the country.

Emergency movie is being produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana under the Ease My Trip and Manikarnika Films banners.