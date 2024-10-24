Kannada Actor Darshan Hospitalized Amid Judicial Custody

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was rushed to the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Bellary on the night of October 22 due to intense back pain. Currently in judicial custody, he was escorted to the hospital under tight security. Doctors at VIMS conducted an MRI scan to investigate the cause of his discomfort. After the medical check-up, he was sent back to Ballari prison, where he has been held since August.

Darshan's arrest on June 11 relates to the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old who was reportedly a fan of the actor. Darshan, along with Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, is accused of being involved in the crime. Renukaswamy’s body was discovered near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 9, two days before Darshan's arrest. According to reports, the murder followed derogatory messages allegedly sent by Renukaswamy to Pavithra Gowda. A post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as shock and hemorrhage from multiple blunt-force injuries.

The case has garnered significant attention, especially after a controversial photo surfaced, showing Darshan at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison, appearing relaxed with a cigarette and coffee mug. The image sparked outrage over alleged VIP treatment, leading to his transfer to Ballari prison at the end of August.

Recently, Darshan's legal team filed for bail on medical grounds. His lawyer, senior advocate CV Nagesh, revealed that Darshan has been diagnosed with L1 and L5 spinal issues, potentially requiring surgery. The court has not yet made a decision on his bail plea.

As the investigation into Renukaswamy’s murder continues, Darshan remains in custody, with multiple developments complicating the high-profile case.