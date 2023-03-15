Kannada Film 'Kabzaa' Aiming for Another Pan-India Hit

Following the massive success of 'KGF: Chapter 1', 'KGF: Chapter 2', '777 Charlie', and 'Kantara', the Kannada film industry is eagerly anticipating the release of 'Kabzaa' this weekend, with hopes of replicating their previous pan-India success.

A grand pre-release event featuring stars Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, Dr. Shivarajkumar, and others is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Bengaluru.

Advance bookings for the movie, which is set to release nationwide on March 17, are currently open. The film's team, including lead actors Upendra and Shreya Saran, as well as director and producer R. Chandru, have been promoting the film in all major cities.

The 'Kabzaa' team has high expectations for the project, proclaiming it to be the "next big thing" in Indian cinema. Chandru, the director, stated that he was inspired to create a pan-India blockbuster after witnessing the tremendous success of 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The teaser and trailer for 'Kabzaa' have received an overwhelmingly positive response.