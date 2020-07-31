Kannada Filmmakers Choose Varamahalakshmi To Resume Movie Shoots

All the theatres in Karnataka have been non-functional and out of business owing to lockdown and no movies are being released.

But the film fraternity is optimistic that all will be well soon. With this hope, many projects are going to be launched. It is believed that now, with the dawn of Shravana month which is considered to be an auspicious month for film producers, things should get back to normalcy soon. Kannada Filmmakers are hoping that Sandalwood will turn over a new leaf during Varamahalakshmi festival (tomorrow) with the launch of a few movies. It is hoped that theatres may also open up in the month of August as there is a rumour that the Central Government may permit this once things stabilise.

Single screen and multiplex theatres are getting ready and it will be a pleasant situation if all the theatres are opened throughout the country, as movies of all the languages can be released.

Meanwhile, a new poster of "KGF Chapter 2" was released on the occasion of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday. Sanju Baba will be seen in the role of a villain character named Adheera. In the words of director Prashanth Neel, Adheera will be a brutal role and one can imagine how powerful the role will be going by the poster of the movie that recently went viral. KGF 2 stars Yash, Shraddha Srinath, Raveena Tandon, Rao Ramesh and Anantnag in key roles. The movie will be released on October 23.

We hear that the Sandalwood industry will resume its operations one-by-one, gradually with all the precautionary measures eventually in Shravana (current month), and shooting of the movies as well from August 15.