Kannada hit ‘Su From So’ set for Telugu release on Aug 8

The Kannada comedy blockbuster Su From So is all set to tickle the Telugu audience’s funny bone, with a grand release scheduled on August 8, courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers.
Directed by JP Tuminad, this rib-tickling entertainer features Shanil Gautam, JP Tuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash K Tuminadu, Deepak Roy Panaje, and Mime Ramdass in key roles. Their stellar performances have already earned applause in the Kannada version, which was both a commercial and critical success.
The film is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Roy Kalasa, and Raj B Shetty, and is now being presented in the Telugu states with equal grandeur.
Su From So boasts impressive technical values, with cinematography by S. Chandrasekaran, music by Sumedh K, and a vibrant background score by Sandeep Tulsidas, all adding depth to its comic charm.
With a mix of hilarious situations, quirky characters, and a refreshing narrative style, this film promises to deliver a complete laughter-packed experience to Telugu viewers. As expectations soar, Su From So is gearing up to entertain audiences across both Telugu-speaking states with its unique flavour of comedy.