‘KannodiliKalanodili’ from ‘12A Railway Colony’ captures romantic essence

Allari Naresh’s much-awaited thriller 12A Railway Colony is steadily generating buzz ahead of its theatrical release on November 21. Directed by debutant Nani Kasaragadda and produced by SrinivasaaChitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film is presented by Pavan Kumar. Dr. Anil Vishwanath, known for his acclaimed Polimera series, serves as the showrunner while also penning the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

To set the musical tone, the team released the first single KannodiliKalanodili, composed by BheemsCeciroleo. Breaking away from his usual energetic style, Bheems delivers a soft, melodious tune that beautifully captures the romantic essence within this otherwise intense thriller. Sung soulfully by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the song’s emotional depth is further enhanced by Dev Pawar’s heartfelt lyrics, which portray the innocence and longing of love.

The visuals present an endearing chemistry between Allari Naresh and Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, who plays the female lead. While this track offers a glimpse into the film’s emotional core, previous teasers have hinted at a suspense-filled, gripping narrative.Cinematography is by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy, with editing handled by director Nani Kasaragadda himself.