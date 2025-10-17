  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Box Office Collection | Worldwide & India Gross

Kantara Chapter 1 Roars Worldwide! ₹600 Cr Box Office Storm Shakes Global Charts
x

Kantara Chapter 1 Roars Worldwide! ₹600 Cr Box Office Storm Shakes Global Charts

Highlights

Check out the box office collection of Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, the Kannada folk action drama by Rishab Shetty.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is a Kannada folk action drama thriller directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films. The film released on 2nd October 2025 and has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

India Net Collection: ₹ 485.25 Cr

India Gross Collection: ₹ 579.5 Cr

Overseas Collection: ₹ 101.5 Cr

Worldwide Collection: ₹ 681 Cr

The movie has been widely appreciated across languages, with strong earnings from Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets. Its impressive collections make it one of the biggest Sandalwood hits in recent years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick