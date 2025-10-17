Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Box Office Collection | Worldwide & India Gross

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is a Kannada folk action drama thriller directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films. The film released on 2nd October 2025 and has performed exceptionally well at the box office.

India Net Collection: ₹ 485.25 Cr

India Gross Collection: ₹ 579.5 Cr

Overseas Collection: ₹ 101.5 Cr

Worldwide Collection: ₹ 681 Cr

The movie has been widely appreciated across languages, with strong earnings from Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets. Its impressive collections make it one of the biggest Sandalwood hits in recent years.