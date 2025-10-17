Live
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Box Office Collection | Worldwide & India Gross
Highlights
Check out the box office collection of Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, the Kannada folk action drama by Rishab Shetty.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 is a Kannada folk action drama thriller directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films. The film released on 2nd October 2025 and has performed exceptionally well at the box office.
India Net Collection: ₹ 485.25 Cr
India Gross Collection: ₹ 579.5 Cr
Overseas Collection: ₹ 101.5 Cr
Worldwide Collection: ₹ 681 Cr
The movie has been widely appreciated across languages, with strong earnings from Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam markets. Its impressive collections make it one of the biggest Sandalwood hits in recent years.
