Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Trailer Out | Release Date & Cast

Highlights

The official trailer of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is out. Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, the film will release on 2 October 2025 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.

The official trailer for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is out now as the makers have released it on YouTube. The trailer has some stunning visuals that have excited fans.

Produced by Hombale Films, the makers of KGF and Salaar, the film is helmed by Rishab Shetty.

The main cast includes Rishab Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Jayaram and others play supporting roles.

The music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematography is by Arvind S. Kashyap.

The film is slated for release on 2 October 2025, and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.

