Live
- 10th Ayurveda Day to showcase India’s commitment to holistic healthcare
- Rohit to lead junior men’s hockey team at Sultan of Johor Cup
- Bid to hoist princely flag at Moti Mahal in Bharatpur; panchayat convened in Deeg
- Joint forces start anti-terrorist operation in J&K's Kathua after terrorists sighted
- Odisha assembly adjourned amid BJD protest on curtailment of PRI powers
- Supreme Court to examine PIL for enhanced transparency in Air India crash probe
- Bavuma out of Pakistan Tests due to calf strain; de Kock reverses ODI retirement
- Foreign policy is devastated: Congress backs Priyanka Gandhi's attack on Centre's Palestine policy
- India’s logistics sector to triple to Rs 120 trillion by 2035: Report
- Navratri begins with grandeur as devotees throng temples across India
Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Trailer Out | Release Date & Cast
Highlights
The official trailer of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is out. Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, the film will release on 2 October 2025 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.
The official trailer for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is out now as the makers have released it on YouTube. The trailer has some stunning visuals that have excited fans.
Produced by Hombale Films, the makers of KGF and Salaar, the film is helmed by Rishab Shetty.
The main cast includes Rishab Shetty as Berme, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara. Jayaram and others play supporting roles.
The music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematography is by Arvind S. Kashyap.
The film is slated for release on 2 October 2025, and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil.
Next Story