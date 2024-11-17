‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ locks release date for Oct 2025

Rishab Shetty is ready to captivate audiences once again with Kantara: Chapter 1, the highly anticipated prequel to his blockbuster hit Kantara: The Legend. The makers have officially announced that the film is set to release on October 2, 2025, creating a buzz among fans and the film industry alike.

The prequel aims to expand the universe of the original film, exploring new depths of its storyline and characters. This time, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released in multiple Indian languages along with an English version, aiming to cater to a broader audience both domestically and internationally. The chosen release date looks promising as it falls on a long holiday weekend with no other major film releases, offering Kantara the opportunity to dominate the box office.

Directed by Rishab Shetty himself, who also stars in the lead role, the film is being produced by Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind hits like KGF and Salaar. Given their track record, expectations are high for yet another cinematic spectacle. The film’s soundtrack will be composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, whose music is expected to enhance the film’s narrative, adding to the gripping atmosphere that Kantara is known for.

With production already in progress, the excitement around Kantara: Chapter 1 is palpable. Fans can expect a series of updates in the coming months as the film gears up for its grand release. If the prequel lives up to its predecessor’s legacy, Kantara: Chapter 1 could be another game-changer in Indian cinema. Mark your calendars, as this much-awaited film is all set to take audiences on yet another unforgettable journey through the mystic world of Kantara.