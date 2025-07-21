‘Kantara Chapter 1’shoot wrapped

Hombale Films, the acclaimed production house behind landmark films like 'Rajakumara', 'KGF', 'Salaar', and 'Kantara', is currently crafting one of its most ambitious projects to date, 'Kantara Chapter 1'. Helmed by Rishab Shetty, who not only plays the lead role but also directs, the film has already captured widespread attention through its striking first look, birthday special poster, and other exciting updates.

Today, the makers released the much-anticipated making video of 'Kantara Chapter 1', offering audiences a grand and compelling look into the film's epic scale and the immense effort that powers it.

Released as a celebration of the production wrap, the video marks the culmination of over 250 days of shooting, the result of more than three years of relentless dedication. Featuring a massive crew working across varied terrains and complex setups, the video is more than just a behind-the-scenes glimpse — it’s a tribute to the artistic devotion and meticulous craftsmanship that define Rishab Shetty’s vision.

'Kantara Chapter 1' stands as one of Hombale Films’ most visionary undertakings. The creative team comprises composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, whose music lends spiritual depth; cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, who captures the mystical world with cinematic brilliance; and production designer Vinesh Banglan, who brings the setting alive with rich detail and authenticity. Together, they shape a powerful and immersive narrative rooted in folklore and faith.

Slated for a global theatrical release on October 2, 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released in seven languages — Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English — extending its reach while remaining firmly grounded in its cultural essence.

With 'Kantara Chapter 1', Hombale Filmscontinues its tradition of pushing boundaries in Indian cinema, promising an unforgettable experience that blends storytelling, tradition, and cinematic excellence on an extraordinary scale.