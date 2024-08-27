Kanyaka Now Streaming on Bcineet OTT for ₹49

Kanyaka, a movie produced by Sri Kashi Viswanath Pictures and presented by Bcineet, was filmed in locations like Nakirikallu, Narasaraopet, and Chaganti Varipalem. The movie's audio was released on August 15. Now, Kanyaka is available to stream on Bcineet OTT. Viewers can rent the movie for just ₹49, as announced by the producers KV Amar, Sambasiva Rao, and Kurapati Poornachandra Rao.

On August 20, Narasaraopet MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu released the film's trailer, while Kapilavai Vijay Kumar from the AP Bullion Merchants Association launched the video song. The second song of the movie was released by Subbaraya Gupta.

The first movie ticket launch took place at Vasavi Satra in Srisailam, led by Devaki Venkateswarlu, in the presence of Arya Vysya community leaders. Kanyaka tells a story about respecting women, highlighting that even if people forgive bad behaviour towards women, the goddess will not.

The movie stars Sivarama Raju, Jabardasth Vasu, Eeshwar, Srihari, PVL Vara Prasad Rao, and others. The music is by Arjun, with songs sung by Poornima. The movie is directed by Raghav.



Director Raghav also announced that Kanyaka will be released on all OTT platforms during Ganesh Chaturthi through Bcineet.