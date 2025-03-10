Karan Johar on collaborating with Gippy Grewal for 'Akaal': Here’s to a start of a great partnership

Bollywood mogul Karan Johar is stepping into the Punjabi cinema with Gippy Grewal's much-awaited drama, "Akaal". KJo recently took to social media to drop a heartfelt note on being associated with the project.

The filmmaker revealed that "Akaal" will be the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker wrote on the photo-sharing app, "It gives me so much pride to have Dharma Productions associating with the legendary & accomplished Gippy Grewal to mark our first foray into Punjabi cinema. Akaal not only represents the culture & history of Punjab but I am positive it will resonate on a deeper level with the entirety of India and beyond. Which is why we are even prouder to present Akaal being the first Punjabi film to be released in Hindi in cinemas worldwide...so that the magic of cinema continues to conquer beyond borders."

Highlighting his primary association with Punjabi heartthrob Gippy Grewal, Karan Johar added, "@gippygrewal, here’s to a start of a great partnership and hope we continue to meet where cinema begins! Akaal releasing in cinema worldwide on 10th April, 2025 in Punjabi & Hindi."

Gippy Grewal has not only starred in "Akaal" but has also directed and written the project. The film will also see Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh in prominent roles.

Previously, Nikitin Dheer talked about his experience working with Gippy Grewal in "Akaal". He revealed, "It was fun working with Gippy pha ji, he treated me like a brother, and hence the most intense scenes we have literally breezed through. I have Learnt a lot from him as an artist and I hope the bond we share only grows."