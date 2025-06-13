Karan Johar opens up on the decline of multi-starrers in Bollywood

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, who once brought iconic multi-starrers like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna to the big screen, has voiced his concern over the fading trend of ensemble films in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Karan candidly spoke about the challenges of making multi-starrers in today’s cinema landscape. “It's very difficult now,” he said. “Actors today come with strategies, advisors, and ideologies. Back then, no one thought so much.

When Shah Rukh Khan said yes to K3G, he didn’t even read the script. He just knew it was my film and agreed. That kind of conviction is missing now.” According to Karan, the current generation of actors tends to overanalyze every move, often swayed by friends, family, and social media feedback. “Even if I explain the benefits of doing a multi-starrer, by the time they go home and talk to their circles, the decision is changed. We need that old-school conviction to return,” he emphasized. He also pointed out that today's lead stars demand hefty remunerations without acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the box office. “In those days, it was easier to bring stars together. Now, it's layered with hurdles, including budgets,” Karan added.

Despite the challenges, he expressed excitement for War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. “This is the biggest multi-starrer of the year. Two megastars from different industries coming togetheris rare and special. It’s like a dream lineup,” he said. Karan’s remarks reflect the evolving dynamics of Bollywood, where collaboration is often compromised by calculation.