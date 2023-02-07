Karan Johar Pens A Lovely Note On The Occasion Of His Children Roohi And Yash Birthday…

Bollywood's ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar loves his kids to the core and he leaves no chance of pampering them. He also shared a few funny videos of their naughty acts and treated his fans. As the little ones celebrated their 6th birthday yesterday, Karan organised a gala party and invited the A-listers of Bollywood to have a gala time. The party is filled with Disney-themed decorations and even the little ones of Karan Yash and Roohi looked pretty in these designer outfits. Kareena's little one Taimur, Neha and Angad's kids and many more celeb kids made their presence and enjoyed the party. Karan also shared a small glimpse of the party on his Instagram page and shared a heartfelt note on this special occasion…



Along with sharing a small glimpse of the gala birthday party, he also wrote, "Precious Pieces of my heart turn 6 today… this love is difficult to describe but it feels like a burst of so much love that every other emotion takes a back seat! I am blessed to have mother with me on this parental journey! God knows I would be nowhere without her… she's the pillar all 3 of us lean on! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash! Be anything you want to be but please Always be kind… dada loves you to the moon and back! I would like to take a beat to thank @meghakulchandani from @the.popcorn.company to have made their party the best ever! She's amazing".

One can witness the special birthday cakes of this Disney-themed party...

Well, Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia also shared the pics of the gala birthday party on their Instagram Stories and wished Yash and Roohi on this special occasion…