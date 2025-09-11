Karan Johar shares cryptic post on toxicity, self-worth

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again stirred curiosity on social media with a cryptic yet thought-provoking post. On Thursday, the 53-year-old director took to Instagram to share a series of slides reflecting on toxic people, self-worth, and the importance of surrounding oneself with the right company.

In his candid note, KJo emphasized valuing oneself, ignoring negativity, and staying focused on growth. The first slide read, “Rule #1: Fck what they think.”* Another one stated, “Sometimes your value isn’t seen until your absence is felt.” He also highlighted, “A Reminder: Ignoring toxic people is self-care.”

Other slides carried motivational thoughts such as: “You can’t do big things if you are distracted by small things,” and “Choose people that choose you. The end.” He also added, “Once you stop looking, things find you.” Concluding the set, Johar shared, “There are people that will never support you because it’s you. Then there are people that will always support you because it’s you. You just have to find your people.”

For the caption, the filmmaker simply wrote: “Thoughts I resonate with…. #foodforthought #wordsneedtobeactions #khayalonkacaravan.”

Johar is known for often posting cryptic updates on social media that spark conversations, and this latest one continues the trend.

On the professional front, he is gearing up for the release of his next production, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi, the rom-com is the third installment in the popular Dulhania franchise and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.