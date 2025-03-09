Kareena brings out her inner Poo once again for IIFA performance

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan brought out her inner ‘Poo’, an iconic over-the-top character she performed in the 2001 blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”, during the practice sessions ahead of her big performance at the 25th edition of IIFA Awards grand ceremony on Sunday.

The official Instagram handle of IIFA shared a video from backstage, where Kareena was present. The video had the diva dressed in a white T-shirt paired with yoga pants and sunglasses.

Looking at the camera, Kareena said the iconic dialogue “Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha, who is he?”

Kareena’s character of Poo is one of the most memorable and loved roles from the actress’s career. Not just her fashion, it was the sassy one-liners that made Poo stand out from all the other roles the actress, who is fondly referred to as Bebo, has performed on screen.

Some of the most popular lines said by Poo were “Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha”, ‘P.H.A.T – Pretty, Hot And Tempting’ and “Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair” among many others.

“Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” a family drama was directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan, and with Rani Mukerji in an extended guest appearance.

It tells the story of an Indian multimillionaire family, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

In 2022, Kareena spoke to IANS about if Poo deserves a movie to herself. She also shared what makes the character, who comes from Chandni Chowk in New Delhi and then moves to London with her sister essayed by Kajol and brother-in-law played by Shah Rukh Khan, have such a massive fan following.

“I think for the way she is, the way she talks, the kind of millennial Gen-Z kinda words that she uses connect somehow. So, I think it is because of that more than anything else. Let’s see a film someday, who knows.”