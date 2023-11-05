Live
‘Kariche Kalle’from ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’: Love anthem for girls
Pan India movie "Dhruva Natchathiram" starring versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram. Rithu Varma is playing the female lead in the film. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. “Dhruva Natchathiram” is backed by Ondraga Entertainment and OruOorileOru Film House.
The film will be released in two parts, the first part titled “Dhruva NatchathiramChapter 1 Yuddhakandam” is getting ready for a grand release in theaters on 24th of this month.
The lyrical song 'KaricheKalle' was released which has music scored by Harris Jayaraj and it was penned by RakenduMouli and sung by SrilekhaParthasaradhi. It is beautiful melody where female lead expresses her feelings through magical lyrics. As per the lyrics and the feel of the song, this song is going to be a love anthem for girls.