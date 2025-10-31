Karmanye Vadhikaraste: A smartly woven thriller that keeps you hooked

Director Amar Deep Challapalli’s Karmanye Vadhikaraste featuring Brahmaji, Shatru, and Master Mahendran in lead roles made its way to theatres. The film makes an impression with its tight narrative, strong performances, and a socially relevant theme. Presented by Javvaji Surendra Kumar under the Ushaswini Films banner and produced by DSS Durga Prasad, the movie released in theatres today.

Story:

The story unfolds through three parallel tracks — a mysterious hit-and-run case handled by cop Arjun (Shatru), a sincere constable Kireeti (Brahmaji) who discovers a traumatized girl linked to a dangerous secret, and an ad filmmaker Jai (Master Mahendran) involved in a series of disturbing crimes. Each thread seems disconnected until a shocking revelation at the interval links them in an unexpected way. The second half picks up pace with twists that expose the dark layers of human greed and deception, leading to a surprising conclusion that paves the way for a potential sequel.

Performances:

Brahmaji delivers a composed and natural performance as the dutiful cop. Shatru brings intensity to his role, proving once again that he deserves more recognition. Master Mahendran impresses with his dual shades, showcasing maturity and menace in equal measure. The supporting cast, including Prudhvi, Sivaji Raja, and Banerjee, add credible support.

Technicalities:

Director Amar Deep handles the multi-layered narrative with commendable control, tying up complex threads effectively. He is successful in making gripping investigative thriller that intertwines three distinct stories with an undercurrent of emotion, suspense, and purpose. The film scores with its crisp editing, sharp cinematography, and well-paced two-hour runtime. Shravan Bharadwaj’s background score complements the mood, though it could have been slightly more impactful.

Analysis:

Karmanye Vadhikaraste stands out for its non-linear storytelling, socially relevant undertones like honey trapping and illegal immigration, and strong character arcs. Though a bit complex in presentation, the film’s second half compensates with gripping revelations and a neatly staged climax.

A tightly packed thriller that smartly merges emotion, investigation, and intrigue — Karmanye Vadhikaraste keeps you invested with its clever storytelling and convincing performances.

Rating: 3/5