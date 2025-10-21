‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’ clears censor; locks release on Oct 31

Ushaswini Films is gearing up to deliver a compelling investigative thriller with “Karmanye Vadhikaraste,” slated for theatrical release on October 31. Directed by Amar Deep Challapalli and produced by DSS Durga Prasad, the film stars Brahmaji, Shatru, and Master Mahendran in lead roles, alongside Banerjee, Prithvi, Shivaji Raja, Ajay Ratnam, and Sri Sudha.

Inspired by true incidents involving student murders, kidnappings, and missing cases, the film weaves a gripping narrative filled with suspense and emotional depth. The recently released trailer, unveiled through Madhura Audio, has been trending across social media for its intense tone and intriguing storyline.

The title “Karmanye Vadhikaraste” draws inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, translating to “You have the right to perform your duty, but not to the fruits of your actions.” Staying true to this philosophy, the film presents a thought-provoking story backed by powerful performances and realistic execution.

The movie has received a U/A certificate and completed all post-production work. The technical crew includes Gyani as the music composer, Marthand K. Venkatesh handling editing, Bhaskar Samal overseeing cinematography, and Ram Sunkara and Dragon Anji designing high-intensity action sequences.

With its strong emotional core and edge-of-the-seat thrills, “Karmanye Vadhikaraste” is all set to engage audiences this October 31 in theatres.