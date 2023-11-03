Karthi looks super confident about ‘Japan’

Actor Karthi is ready to entertain the audience once again with a unique story in his 25th film. Titled 'Japan', the movie, a heist thriller, is directed by Raju Murugan of “Joker” fame and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Anu Emmanuel is playing the heroine. The already-released promotional content of the film have received tremendous response. The movie ishitting theatres as a Diwali treat November 10th.Karthi, in an exclusive conversation with Hans India, shared his experiences of working in ‘Japan.’ Let’s have a look into it.

Is ‘Japan’ a true story?

'Japan' is not a true story. It is based on real-life events. Director Raju Murugan, who was a reporter before turning into a director, included his real-life experiences in this. He got the National Award for the movie ‘Joker,’ and he included another new aspect in ‘Japan’. The movie gives the audience a very new experience. While reading the script of this movie, I felt it was an out-of-the-box movie. Every scene in this will be very new and original. But if you watch the movie, you will understand why it is titled ‘Japan’.

Tell us about Director Raju Murugan.

Director Raju Murugan's films are known to be very intense, and ‘Japan’ too have a universal concept. It is a dark comedy laced with many elements, including satire and humor. Raju Murugan wrote the dialogues for the Tamil version of ‘Oopiri.’ I was shocked to see his humor. In this, the humor will surprise the audience. After a long time, I played a different role in this, which has both mass and comedy elements.

You underwent for a huge makeover for the movie. Tell us about that.

The character written by the director needs a new Karthi. I changed myself accordingly. When the dubbing was done, we ensured the essence of Karthi was not felt anywhere. Some people's personalities have nothing to do with their voices. Some people look heavy, but their voice is very soft. We tried that for the character of Japan. It turned out great. I enjoyed doing this role a lot.

What made you to do ‘Japan’?

I love the magic in the movie. The audience who come to the theatre with any problems forget everything for a couple of hours and enjoy transversing to another world. That is the magic of cinema. Till now, I have made sure that every film, story, and role I have played is different. I try to do something different every time. It works out for me.

Tell us something about ‘Kaidhi 2’ and ‘Rolex’.

I am also waiting for that. Discussions are going on. There are many expectations among the audience about ‘Rolex.’ You have to ask my brother (Surya), director Lokesh Kanakaraj, about this (laughing).”

Tell us about your future projects.

‘Japan’ is a very strong and interesting character. I told the director that there should be a hint of a probable sequel or prequel for the movie towards the climax. I am doing a film with the director of ‘SoodhuKavvum.’ Also, I am doing a film with ‘96’ director Prem Kumar. Also, there are ‘Khaidi 2’ and ‘Sardar 2’.”







