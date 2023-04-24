Karthi: PS 1 brought entertainment, and PS 2 promises to be a classic

The big-budget action drama, "Ponniyin Selvan 2", will be releasing in multiple languages on April 28. The Telugu pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, where Karthi expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their continuous love and support. He also mentioned that he will continue to share a special bond with his co-stars from "Ponniyin Selvan" throughout his life.

Karthi revealed that both "Ponniyin Selvan" Part 1 and 2 were shot simultaneously, with Part 1 being more focused on entertainment, while Part 2 will be a classic. He also entertained his Telugu fans by singing a song from Mani Ratnam and Nagarjuna's "Geethanjali" and expressed his appreciation for the unwavering love of Telugu audiences towards cinema.

During the event, Karthi's fans kept chanting "Dilli" (Karthi's character name in "Khaidi") to which the actor responded by hinting that "Khaidi 2" will be coming soon. "Ponniyin Selvan 2" features a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi, and is directed by Mani Ratnam. It is produced by Lyca Productions in association with Madras Talkies, with music composed by AR Rahman.