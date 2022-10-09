Karthi to sing a song for 'Sardar'

Music director G V Prakash on Friday disclosed that actor Karthi will be singing the first song of director P S Mithran's upcoming action entertainer, 'Sardar'.



Taking to Twitter, G V Prakash, who is scoring the music for the film, said, "The first song of 'Sardar' will be sung by our Vandhiyathevan Karthi.

"It's an ode to our classical theatre performances. The song is a rural folk track named 'Yerumayileri'." 'Sardar' will be actor Karthi's biggest film in terms of budget till date.

The film, which features actresses Raashi Khanna and Rajisha Vijayan as the female leads, has Karthi playing a spy who manages to infiltrate into the Indian military's confiscation vault where all of the secrets of the Indian Intelligence is kept.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans as actress Laila will be seen making a comeback through this film. 'Sardar' has music by G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by George C William.