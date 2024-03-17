Live
- Security forces will be deployed optimally for Lok Sabha polls: J&K DGP
- My Home Bhuja Gated Community residents briefs problems to Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
- 5 national highways, 259 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal Pradesh
- PM Modi to address second public meeting in Karnataka in the run up to LS election
- The code of conduct has come in to effect immediately.DC BM Santosh
- Punjab Kings players interact with patients with spinal injuries
- CCI Billiards Classic: Sitwala, Kothari and Jagdale to challenge Champion Advani
- Time has come to change govt both in Centre, Haryana: Hooda
- Sr Women's hockey nationals: Haryana, Odisha seal quarterfinal berths with emphatic wins
- I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir FC surrender a point to Delhi FC on home turf
Just In
‘Karthikeya 3’ on cards; Nikhil confirms
Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, amidst the hustle of filming his upcoming project "Swayambhu" under the direction of Bharat Krishnamachari, has thrilled fans with a significant update regarding his acclaimed franchise, "Karthikeya."
Following the remarkable success of "Karthikeya 2," especially in the Northern regions, Nikhil's career trajectory has witnessed a meteoric rise. Now, he has officially announced that "Karthikeya 3" is in the works, with director ChandooMondeti meticulously crafting the script.
Promising to surpass the previous installments in both scale and grandeur, "Karthikeya 3" aims to mesmerize audiences on an even grander scale. With ChandooMondeti at the helm, known for his prowess in storytelling and direction, fans can expect another cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.As anticipation mounts for the next chapter in the "Karthikeya" saga, Nikhil Siddhartha's revelation has sparked excitement among cinephiles and fans of the franchise alike.