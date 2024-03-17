  • Menu
‘Karthikeya 3’ on cards; Nikhil confirms

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha, amidst the hustle of filming his upcoming project "Swayambhu" under the direction of Bharat Krishnamachari, has thrilled fans with a significant update regarding his acclaimed franchise, "Karthikeya."

Following the remarkable success of "Karthikeya 2," especially in the Northern regions, Nikhil's career trajectory has witnessed a meteoric rise. Now, he has officially announced that "Karthikeya 3" is in the works, with director ChandooMondeti meticulously crafting the script.

Promising to surpass the previous installments in both scale and grandeur, "Karthikeya 3" aims to mesmerize audiences on an even grander scale. With ChandooMondeti at the helm, known for his prowess in storytelling and direction, fans can expect another cinematic masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.As anticipation mounts for the next chapter in the "Karthikeya" saga, Nikhil Siddhartha's revelation has sparked excitement among cinephiles and fans of the franchise alike.

