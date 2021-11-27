Karthikeya's heroine enrolls in MBA

Bollywood actress Digangana Suryavanshi marked her Bollywood debut with Karthikeya's 'Hippi' but failed to grab the attention of the audience. The actress recently appeared in Gopichand and Tamannah's sports drama 'SeetiMaar'.

Even after becoming an actress, Digangana says that she has been equally passionate about her acting as well as her academics. The actress who recently completed her graduation in BA took 5 years to become a graduate instead of three years because of her professional commitments.

Now the actress has made it into the news by enrolling herself in an MBA program. While talking in the interview, Digangana said that she is a very good student and she has been successfully managing her studies as well as her acting profession.

Digangana is currently busy with her upcoming Bollywood film The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon which is going to be a high-budget historical drama. She also signed another film in Telugu.