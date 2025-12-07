Karthi’s ‘Annagaru Vostaru’ trailer promises a full-on entertainer

Karthi’s much-awaited action-comedy Annagaru Vostaru is set for a worldwide theatrical release on the 12th of this month. Produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja under the renowned Studio Green banner, the film is directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy, who blends humour, action, and mass appeal into a lively narrative. Krithi Shetty stars opposite Karthi as the female lead.

The film’s trailer was unveiled today by director Harish Shankar, who shared it across his social media platforms. Impressed by what he saw, he praised the trailer for being thoroughly engaging and said it successfully sparks curiosity to watch the film on the big screen. He also extended his best wishes to the entire team.

The trailer presents Karthi as a spirited police officer with quick wit and charm. His love for cinema from childhood shapes his personality, influencing everything from his attitude to the way he proudly styles his uniform. His romantic spark shines through when he meets the heroine, greeting her with a playful “Jolly to meet you.”

Amid the humour and charm, Karthi’s character also displays boldness and intelligence, stepping up whenever society needs a real hero — transforming into “Annagaru.” The trailer leaves viewers eager to discover how this journey unfolds.

Packed with comedy, action, romance, and Karthi’s magnetic screen presence, Annagaru Vostaru promises to be a wholesome theatrical entertainer.