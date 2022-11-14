Karthi's First Look Poster From 'Japan' Is Out

Kollywood's ace actor Karthi stepped into the industry with the support of his brother Suriya but later he proved his mettle with amazing screen presence and unique script selection. Be it Ponniyin Selvan, Khaidi, Sulthan and other old movies, they hold an intense subjects and made the audience reach the theatres to enjoy them on the big screens. Off late, he announced his 25th movie through social media and once again captured the pulse with the title itself. It is named 'Japan' and the first look poster raised the expectations on it.

Karthi also shared the first look poster of the Japan movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look poster, he also wrote about his excitement to start this journey of a quirky guy with the film #Japan - Made in India.

In the poster, he is seen as a rockstar and is seen relaxing on a sofa wearing a red outfit. Even the elite background with Karthi's big photo frame is also amazing. In the photo, he wore a complete golden outfit and looked intense holding a gun!

Japan movie is being directed by Raju Murugan and is produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Telugu ace actor Sunil is making his Tamil debut with this movie and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director of this film. Tollywood's latest sensation Anu Emmaneul is the lead actress of this movie.

Off late, Karthi's Facebook page is hacked… He informed this news through his Twitter and Instagram page.

Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team. — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 14, 2022

Karthi was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan movie and the second part will be shot soon!