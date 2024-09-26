Kartik Aaryan Confirms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release on Diwali

In exciting news for Bollywood fans, Kartik Aaryan has officially confirmed that the much-anticipated horror-comedy, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," will be hitting theaters this Diwali. The actor, who gained massive popularity with his portrayal of the quirky ghostbuster Rooh Baba in the previous installment, took to social media to share the release date announcement, creating a buzz among movie lovers.

The teaser, which was released earlier this year, showcased Kartik reprising his role, hinting at an even spookier and more entertaining plot than before. The film promises to blend horror with comedy, keeping up with the legacy of the franchise, which originally starred Akshay Kumar. Directed by Anees Bazmee, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is expected to offer a perfect mix of suspense, humor, and thrill, making it a must-watch during the festive season.