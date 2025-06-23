‘Kattanduko Janaki’from ‘Mithra Mandali’garners huge applause

The campus of KIMS College buzzed with excitement as the first single from the upcoming comedy entertainer Mithra Mandali, titled “Kattanduko Janaki”, was launched amidst thunderous cheers from students and fans. The vibrant cast and crew turned the event into a festive celebration. The song has received huge appreciation from movie lovers.

Amalapuram MP G.M. Harish Balyogi attended the event as Chief Guest, joined by KIMS Chairman Chaitanya Raju and MD Ravi Varma. Film presenter Bunny Vas, producers Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratap, Dr.Vijayender Reddy Teegala, director Vijayender S, and lead cast members including Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara were also present.

The catchy track, sung by Rahul Sipligunj, written by KasarlaShyam, and composed by RR Dhruvan, has taken social media by storm. With its hilarious take on Gen Z life—from reels and relationships to gaming chaos—the song’s hook line, “Kattanduko Janaki!”, has already gone viral.

Guests praised the fun, relatable vibe of the song and extended wishes for the film’s success. Mithra Mandali, presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works and produced by SaptaAswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments, promises a laugh riot when it hits theatres.