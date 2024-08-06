Kavya Thapar reveals excitement for ‘DOUBLE ISMART’

Kavya Thapar shares her excitement about her role in the much-anticipated pan-India film Double iSmart. Starring alongside Ram Pothineni and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, the film is set for a global release on August 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.



On joining Double iSmart, Kavya says, "I auditioned with Charmi and Puri sir. Despite a minor accident that caused some weight gain, I worked hard to get back in shape. I'm thrilled to be part of such a star-studded project with Ram and Sanjay Dutt."

Her role in the film is described as "bold and strong, a self-taught girl who is both smart and innocent."

Kavya reflects on dancing with Ram Pothineni, noting, "It was an amazing experience. Even though I had morning sickness during the shoot, Ram's energy and dedication made it memorable."

Working with Sanjay Dutt was a highlight for her: "Collaborating with Sanjay Dutt was surreal. I've grown up watching his movies and it was a mind-blowing experience."

Learning from Puri Jagannadh was also significant for Kavya. She describes him as "very cool and has a profound clarity towards life. He's also a great philosopher."

She praises Charmy Kaur, saying, "Charmy is like a lady boss—caring and incredibly friendly. She's a powerhouse."

Reflecting on the film’s potential, she adds, "Double iSmart is set to be a double blockbuster. I had a lot of fun working on it and can't wait for the release."

Kavya's favorite songs from the film are "Mar Muntha Chod Chinta" and "Steppa Mar," and she also enjoyed "Kya Lafda."

Catch Double iSmart this Independence Day for an action-packed experience!







