Kavya Thapar talks about her role in ‘Vishwam’

Kavya Thapar, starring alongside Gopichand in Srinu Vaitla's upcoming film Vishwam, shared insights about her role during a recent press conference. The movie, produced by People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios, is set for release on October 11th.

Kavya Thapar described her role as "very new and stylish," adding that her character was tailored to reflect a modern, trendy persona. She highlighted the challenge of costume selection, which involved collaboration between herself, the costume designer, and director Srinu Vaitla. The film features 16 comedians, including Vennela Kishore and VT Ganesh, with Chaitanya Bhardwaj's music already making an impact.

Speaking about her experience working with Gopichand, Kavya Thapar said, "I am very fast and jovial, whereas Gopichand is more reserved. Despite our differences, I learned a lot from him, especially in terms of systematic acting and modulation."

Kavya Thapar praised Srinu Vaitla for his dedication and direction, particularly in the train sequence, where he ensured every character's performance was natural. She also mentioned that her character will bring comedic elements to the film, which audiences will enjoy.

Regarding the challenges faced during filming, she noted that shooting in extreme weather conditions, like in Himachal, was physically demanding but rewarding. "The story itself is the unique point of Vishwam, and I believe it will be a fresh and entertaining experience for audiences," she concluded.



