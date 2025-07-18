Keerthy Suresh flaunts with style and sass

Actress Keerthy Suresh has once again proven that she knows how to make a statement — not just on screen but with her fashion too. While brides often flaunt their groom’s names through sarees or mehendi designs, Keerthy took a refreshingly different route to promote her latest film, where she plays a powerful village sarpanch.

At a recent promotional event, Keerthy stepped out in a striking ethnic ensemble that perfectly reflected her character’s boldness and authority. She wore a colourful striped blouse paired with a matching long skirt. While the strapless design of the blouse added a modern twist, the overall look retained a strong desi charm.

What truly stood out, however, was her vivid pink stole — boldly emblazoned with the words “SARPANCH SWAG” in glittering gold and silver. This eye-catching detail not only reflected her commitment to the character but also added a cheeky, fun twist to the outfit. One of her standout poses, holding the stole with pride, delighted fans and quickly went viral on social media.

With this unique look, Keerthy successfully bridged her reel and real-life persona, showing audiences how deeply she connects with her roles.

On the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for two Tamil films — Kannivedi and Revolver Rita. Judging by her dedication to promotions and character preparation, she looks all set to deliver yet another round of powerful performances.




































