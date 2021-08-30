  • Menu
Keerthy Suresh is approached for 'Mimi' remake?

Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh

Highlights

After the success of “Mahanati”, Keerthy Suresh has been doing a lot of female-oriented subjects as it is proved that she can pull off hits with her own stardom.

After the success of "Mahanati", Keerthy Suresh has been doing a lot of female-oriented subjects as it is proved that she can pull off hits with her own stardom. Her previous films like "Penguin" and "Miss India" proves that.

Soon, she will be seen in another female-oriented film called "Good Luck Sakhi."

Now, the latest grapevine is that, Keerthy may soon sign another lady-oriented subject. Keerthy has been approached to play the lead role in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual remake of the recent Hindi movie "Mimi". Apparently, the actress is willing to do the project and may sign it soon.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Mimi" featured Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It deals with the life of a young woman who bears a child for a visiting couple.

Interestingly, "Mimi" itself is a remake of the Marathi film called "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" Already, the original has been remade into Telugu as "Welcome Obama" in 2013.

