Keerthy Suresh Pens An Emotional Note On Social Media Thanking Mahesh Babu And SVP Team

Tollywood's ace actress Keerthy Suresh is all in the best phase of her career and is fully busy with a handful of movies. She was recently seen in Mahesh Babu and Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Saani Kaayidham movies. Both these films bagged success at the box office and helped her grow more in her career. On this special occasion, she turned happy and dropped an emotional note on her Instagram page!



This note reads, "Dear all, Being an actor is a vulnerable journey, we see highs and lows throughout and this often decides our destination.

The recent past has been a testing time for me and it's this phase that made me realise that I need to constantly work towards bringing the best to the world.

Today, I stand before you, my heart filled with gratitude and joy for both Saani Kaayidham and Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been received with so much love.

My sincere thanks to the team of Saani Kaayidham. Our producer screen scene, and director Arun Matheswaran for envisioning me as Ponni and trusting me to do role I've never done before. My incredible co-star Selvaraghavan sir perfectly complemented Ponni as Sangaiyyah. No one could've done justice to the role like you sir. DOP Yamini, you have carried the film on your shoulders, literally. Your hard work will take you places. To the cast of Sanni Kannyidhan, thank you for a memorable experience.

My heartfelt thanks to the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Our producers, Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB entertainment. Our director Parasuram Petla sir, music director Thaman, DOP Madhie for all the hard work and the effort to make SVP what is it today. I thank Namrata mam for being constantly supportive throughout my journey in the film. Last but not the least, my most exceptional co-star Mahesh Babu sir, it was an absolute honour and a fun-filled experience sharing the screen with you. Thank you to the entire cast and crew of SVP, all of you made this film a success.

To my fans, you are my strength, I am here because of you and for that, I am eternally grateful. This support is what drives me to overcome any obstacle that comes my way and guides me in the choices I make.

Thankful to all the directors for believing in me through every phase of my journey here.

Moving forward, I only hope to keep pushing boundaries, keep exploring, and keep my head high no matter the result."

She will be next seen in Vaashi, Maamannan, Dasara and Bhola Shankar movies.