Keerthy Suresh setting new style goals

Keerthy Suresh, the acclaimed actress who recently captivated audiences with her performance in the Tamil film Raghu Thatha, is once again in the spotlight, this time for her impeccable fashion sense. The talented star was recently seen in a breathtaking ash and silver ensemble that has left fashion enthusiasts in awe.





Keerthy chose a sleek silver saree that highlighted her graceful figure. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse, subtly flaunting her toned arms. Adding to the allure of her look, she accessorized with a pair of stylish black sunglasses, complementing her elegant silver pearl earrings. Her hair, left open in soft, flowing waves, added a touch of effortless glamour to the overall look.





The combination of these elements created a stunning visual impact, making Keerthy's style both glamorous and chic. Whether on-screen or off, Keerthy Suresh continues to set trends, proving that her influence extends far beyond the world of cinema.







