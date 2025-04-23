Kesari Chapter 2 Holds Steady at Box Office, Nears ₹50 Crore Mark; Faces Competition from Sunny Deol’s Jaat

Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Kesari Chapter 2' is doing steady business during weekdays as Tuesday’s collections were slightly better than Monday earnings.

Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ collected around Rs 4.75 crore nett on its fifth day, taking the five-day total to Rs 38.75 crore net, as reported Sacnilk. It will soon touch Rs 50 crore net figure.

Day-wise breakup - net collection, as per Sacnilk.

Friday: Rs 7.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 9.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 12 crore

Monday: Rs 4.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 4.75 crore

Total: Rs 38.75 crore

Akshay fans curiously observe collections as Sunny Deol’s 'Jaat' is doing good at the box office. The film also features Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh in prominent roles.

'Jaat' registered collections of Rs 78.25 crore (net) in 13 days.



