Ketika Sharma keeps it stylish and subtle

Ketika Sharma is having a quietly impressive year. Her recent film #Single received decent reviews, and the catchy track Adhi Dha Surpisu from the movie has already crossed 15 million views on YouTube, marking a steady and strong presence for the actress in the industry.

Known for keeping things understated, Ketika was recently spotted in a beautiful green printed saree paired with a pink strappy blouse. The look was simple but elegant—her loose hair, a small pink bindi, and minimal black-silver jewellery came together to add a sharp edge to an otherwise traditional ensemble. It’s the kind of effortless style that reflects her confidence and grounded personality.

Rather than basking in the spotlight, Ketika is already back to work. She’s currently shooting for her next project, directed by Rajesh M Selva. With no grand announcements or promotional noise, Ketika seems focused on letting her work do the talking.

While she may not be chasing headlines, her choices—both in films and fashion—are quietly making a mark. As she continues to build her career one solid step at a time, it’s clear Ketika Sharma is here to stay.