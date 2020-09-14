KGF Actor Learnt Kannada Watching Dr Rajkumar Movies

Mollywood actor John kokken who hails from Kerala, has worked in several Kannada movies. His first introduction to Kannada movies was through Puneeth Rajkumar starring 'Prithvi'.



The actor who has played villain roles in many movies across industries, can be seen in many kannada movies with famous stars. After he got acquainted with Puneeth during Prithvi, the actor says he could learn kannada with the help of the Kannada Power Star.



"I was a Model during 2005 and was working in Malayalam movies. After seeing my acting Jacob Varghese offered me a role in the kannada movie "Prithvi' and I got famous through that role and I feel that was my best performance so far," says the actor. Now, the actor is busy working in the most awaited Kannada movie KGF Chapter 2.



John says that Puneeth Rajkumar is his Kannada guru. "He had spoken to me about the great actor Dr Rajkumar who was his father. But I didn't know much about Rajkumar except that he was kidnapped by Sandalwood smuggler Veerapan. When I mentioned this to Puneeth he gave me about 20 CDs of Dr Rajkuma movies. That was the first step for me in the process of learning kannada. Now, I have learnt enough Kannada to communicate with people," says John.





'Prithvi', "Mylari', 'Shourya', "Anna Bond' , " Shiva" , " Kho Kho" "Lakshmana" and KGF Chapter 1 are the movies in which John has appeared in and most of them see him portraying a villain. His character continues to be dark in KGF Chapter 2 also. He has worked in three movies of director Chandru and he will also be seen in Uppi's 'Kabja' and Puneeths 'Yuvarathnaa' also. His Tamil movie 'Salpetta' is on the verge of completion. It appears that he will be the most sought after actor for villain roles in Sandalwood in coming days.

